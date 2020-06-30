Jontay Porter could play for Grizzlies in Orlando?

Jontay Porter has yet to make his NBA debut, but it could be forthcoming.

Max Baker of the Columbia Missourian reported this week that the former Missouri star will be joining the Memphis Grizzlies in Orlando for the NBA’s resumption of the season. Baker does note though that it remains to be seen if Porter will be healthy enough to actually play.

The 20-year-old Porter went undrafted in 2019 after a series of devastating injuries, including an ACL and MCL tear in Oct. 2018 followed by a re-tear of the same ACL in March 2019. The brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr, he signed a multi-year deal with the Grizzlies with a team option for 2020-21 just before play was suspended this past March.

Porter is a versatile scoring big whose debut in the NBA will be an intriguing sight. But Memphis is fighting to hold onto the No. 8 seed in the West and will have a fairly difficult schedule in Orlando, so those considerations could factor into the decision on whether or not to ultimately play him.