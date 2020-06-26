Ja Morant seemingly welcoming Grizzlies’ challenging new schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies will not have a cakewalk to officially clinch a playoff spot, but Ja Morant appears to be ready for the challenge.

In a tweet on Friday, the Grizzlies guard seems to indicate his approval of the team’s new schedule, which was released earlier in the day.

i love it — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 27, 2020

The NBA will hold eight regular season seeding games to begin July’s planned restart of play in Orlando. The Grizzlies, who were No. 8 in the West when the season was suspended, will have to finish over four games ahead of the No. 9 seed in the conference to clinch a playoff berth outright. Otherwise, the two teams will go to a play-in tournament to determine who gets the final spot.

Memphis actually got one of the hardest draws in the league, including games against the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks and the defending champion Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans, a likely challenger for the West’s final playoff seed, received one of the easiest schedules.

Strength of schedule for the NBA restart: pic.twitter.com/uha6fDWNF4 — Jacob Goldstein (@JacobEGoldstein) June 26, 2020

Some indications are that the league wants the Pelicans and star player Zion Williamson to make the postseason, but Morant and the Grizzlies definitely seem to be intent on disrupting those plans.