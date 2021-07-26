Look: Jordan Clarkson visits Manny Pacquiao for ‘Filipino Legends’ photo

There was some Filipino Pride at the Wild Card Boxing gym in Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday.

Jordan Clarkson was among the notable people who visited Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card Boxing. Pacquiao tweeted a photo and captioned it “Filipino pride.”

Clarkson called Pacquiao “the goat” and “legendary.”

In addition to Clarkson, some Black Eyed Peas members also visited Pacquiao.

PINOY PWR 🇵🇭 Utah Jazz’ Jordan Clarkson, and Black Eyed Peas members https://t.co/PLQVpGrgEW.Ap and J. Rey Soul pay a visit to Sen. Manny Pacquiao at the Wild Card Gym as he prepares for his fight against Errol Spence Jr. : Jhay Oh Otamias | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/WtM3Tjynk9 — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 25, 2021

Clarkson is half-Filipino and has competed on the country’s behalf in international competition since 2018. The 29-year-old NBA player is extremely popular in the Philippines. Though no athlete is better known than Pac-Man, who is also a senator in his native country. Pacquiao is training for his August fight against Errol Spence. The 42-year-old Pac-Man has won three straight fights but has not fought since 2019.