Jordan Poole has funny quote about half-court buzzer beater

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole offered an amusing comment about his big buzzer beater on Sunday night.

Poole scored 17 points in his Warriors’ 107-88 Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. He had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and delivered a funny comment.

“I want the ball at all of the end of the quarters and the shot clocks,” Poole said. “I have endless range, I guess.”

"I have endless range, I guess" 🤣 Jordan Poole breaking down his half-court buzzer beater on NBA TV #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/5GNWhSqLrf — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 6, 2022

After a slow first half, Poole turned it on in the third quarter. He hit two deep 3-point shots, including the buzzer from near half-court. The shot ended a 35-14 quarter that gave the Warriors a 23-point lead.

Poole’s range is similar to that of Steph Curry, who has hit deep 3-pointers regularly throughout his career. According to Curry, he and Poole have an ongoing half-court competition in practice.

Steph Curry said him and Jordan Poole shoot halfcourt shots every practice and they have a competition going: “If you make one during the game we count it, so he took the lead tonight.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 6, 2022

Poole shot 5-of-9 from three-point range in Game 2. He also was 6/14 from the field, and added two steals and three assists.