#pounditSunday, June 5, 2022

Jordan Poole has funny quote about half-court buzzer beater

June 5, 2022
by Alex Evans
Jordan Poole with his eyes closed

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the national anthem before game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole offered an amusing comment about his big buzzer beater on Sunday night.

Poole scored 17 points in his Warriors’ 107-88 Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. He had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and delivered a funny comment.

“I want the ball at all of the end of the quarters and the shot clocks,” Poole said. “I have endless range, I guess.”

After a slow first half, Poole turned it on in the third quarter. He hit two deep 3-point shots, including the buzzer from near half-court. The shot ended a 35-14 quarter that gave the Warriors a 23-point lead.

Poole’s range is similar to that of Steph Curry, who has hit deep 3-pointers regularly throughout his career. According to Curry, he and Poole have an ongoing half-court competition in practice.

Poole shot 5-of-9 from three-point range in Game 2. He also was 6/14 from the field, and added two steals and three assists.

