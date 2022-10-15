Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has played his way into a very big payday.

Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors, and the deal is likely to be finalized later Saturday, his agents confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

This is certainly a pretty good deal for a former 28th overall pick who really had to play his way into a regular role for the franchise. Once he did, he proved indispensable. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting over 36 percent from three-point range.

Poole has been in the news lately for his role in a practice altercation with teammate Draymond Green. Obviously, that incident did not impact Poole’s willingness to remain with Golden State long-term.