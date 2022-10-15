 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 15, 2022

Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors

October 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jordan Poole with his eyes closed

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the national anthem before game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has played his way into a very big payday.

Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors, and the deal is likely to be finalized later Saturday, his agents confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is certainly a pretty good deal for a former 28th overall pick who really had to play his way into a regular role for the franchise. Once he did, he proved indispensable. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting over 36 percent from three-point range.

Poole has been in the news lately for his role in a practice altercation with teammate Draymond Green. Obviously, that incident did not impact Poole’s willingness to remain with Golden State long-term.

Article Tags

Golden State WarriorsJordan Poole
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus