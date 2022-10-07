Video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in face surfaces

Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation at practice this week, and a video of the incident shows that it was much more than a minor disagreement.

TMZ obtained footage from Wednesday’s Warriors practice. In it, you can see how Green and Poole were talking trash to one another before Green escalated the situation. Green punched Poole in the jaw and then jumped on top of him as the 23-year-old fell to the ground.

Here is the video:

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

That was uglier than most reports and accounts from Warriors players have made it seem. The initial reports about the incident said Green “forcefully” struck Poole. While that is accurate, it would have been a lot easier to say Green threw a right cross and decked pool in the face.

Not long after the incident, a report claimed Poole has been annoying his teammates recently and has had a shift in attitude in anticipation of receiving a big contract from the Warriors. General manager Bob Myers dismissed that. Myers added that Green has apologized to his teammates and will be disciplined internally.

One respected Warriors veteran offered an interesting take on the altercation. Unless Poole said something totally out of line, it is hard to imagine there are many people in the Golden State locker room who agree with Green’s actions.