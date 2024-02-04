Josh Hart goes viral for wholesome exchange with ref over fouling LeBron James

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart on Saturday was in disbelief that referee JB DeRosa saw him foul LeBron James.

Hart clearly thought that he got away with a forearm shove on James during the Knicks’ 113-105 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

James was awarded two free throws after he was knocked off his path to the basket by Hart early in the second quarter. The Lakers star sank both to give the Lakers a 33-32 lead.

The ever-eccentric Hart was mic’d up for the contest, which granted fans access to the wholesome audio of the Knicks wing chatting up DeRosa after the foul.

“There’s no way you could see that unless you have X-ray vision,” said Hart. “I’m going to stand here and say I pushed him, and it was a great call. But I’m just saying, you couldn’t see that!”

Hart wasn’t contesting the foul at all. On the contrary, he even lauded DeRosa for making such a “great call.” The Knicks veteran just couldn’t fathom how DeRosa managed to see the infraction without having a power possessed by Superman.

DeRosa appeared to have had an obstructed view of Hart’s chicken wing against James. But the 4-time MVP’s body visibly took impact that looked like a clear foul, with Hart being the only possible offender.

It’s not the first time Hart went viral for a sideline exchange with a referee. The Villanova alum had an interesting encounter with Scott Foster during the playoffs last May.