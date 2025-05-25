Josh Hart reacts to rumors about him being benched

The New York Knicks may resort to desperate measures Sunday night as they try to get back into the Eastern Conference Finals, and one player has some mixed emotions about it.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported early Sunday that the Knicks are considering benching Josh Hart for the team’s pivotal Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers. Mitchell Robinson would move into the starting lineup instead, and the Knicks would operate with two big men in an attempt to bolster their struggling defense.

Hart seemed to have mixed emotions about his potential benching when asked about it on Sunday. He made clear that he feels like he has proven himself as a starter, but ultimately is prepared to sacrifice for the good of the team.

“I’ve been the 15th man, I’ve been the third man, I’ve been the sixth man, I’ve been whatever,” Hart told reporters Sunday. “I truly feel like I’m a starter in the league. I think I played amazing this year. So, if it happens, cool. I can’t sit here and preach about sacrifice and getting out of our own personal agendas and then a decision like that is made and then be mad at it.”

The decision might not necessarily have much to do with Hart, but someone would have to be the odd man out to bring Robinson into the starting lineup. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are simply more indispensable. Hart also has not been very productive in the first two games of the series, scoring just eight and six points, respectively, in Games 1 and 2.

The Knicks desperately need to turn things around, but have used the same starting lineup virtually all season when fully healthy. Desperation might be starting to seep into more than just the team’s fanbase.