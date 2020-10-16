Josh Hart trying to recruit Rajon Rondo back to New Orleans?

The merry-go-round between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers could be continuing this offseason.

Reports emerged this week that Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is expected to opt out of his $2.7 million player option for next season. Pelicans guard Josh Hart responded by tweeting that he would love to play with Rondo again.

One of my favorite teammates I ever played with. Love him to come back to the Big Easy! https://t.co/GrSK921yI7 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 15, 2020

Hart and Rondo were never on the Pelicans at the same time. However, they were teammates on the Lakers in 2018-19 before Hart was traded to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis package. Adding another layer is the fact that Rondo’s previous team before the Lakers was the Pelicans. He played for them in the 2017-18 season.

New Orleans recently fired head coach Alvin Gentry and now have almost an entirely new roster. Still, Rondo is always widely praised as a teammate, and it is obvious why Hart would love to have him back in New Orleans.