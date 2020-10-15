Report: Rajon Rondo expected to opt out of contract with Lakers

One of the biggest challenges for a team after winning a championship is the ability to repeat. Once players start leaving the team and signing elsewhere, the chances of a repeat decrease. Rajon Rondo may be giving the Los Angeles Lakers their first tough decision.

Rondo, 34, has a $2.69 million player option for next season but is expected to opt out, according to Basketball News’ Chris Sheridan.

Rondo made $2.56 million this season. He only played in 48 games during the regular season and averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. He had a larger role in the postseason, averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 24.7 minutes per game.

The Lakers have five players with options for next season. In addition to Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee have contract options. And then they have their biggest question to answer with the other player who has an option.

The Lakers on Sunday night beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their 17th championship in franchise history.