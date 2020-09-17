Josh Smith takes shot at former coach Doc Rivers

Josh Smith was certainly happy to see history repeat itself this week.

The former LA Clippers forward clowned his former coach Doc Rivers in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in their second-round series, very similar to the 3-1 lead that they blew to the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 2015 playoffs.

Smith was a member of the Rockets at the time and helped orchestrate the comeback. He posted a picture of himself from that 2015 series, and his caption read, “We’ve seen this movie before. In fact I wrote the script. #ByeDoc #The3-1Bum”

Interestingly enough, the Clippers signed Smith that very next offseason. But Smith never quite fit in, and the Clippers traded him away just a few months later. Rivers was also their president of basketball operations at the time, so Smith may have a personal axe to grind with Rivers for trading him.

Regardless, Smith is simply joining the chorus right now because plenty of people are elated to see the Clippers implode.