Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum clown Clippers on Twitter after series loss

September 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Clippers went out with a whimper in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, and the Portland Trailblazers had a lot of fun mocking them.

Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum traded jokes on Twitter at the Clippers’ expense after watching them blow a 3-1 series lead and lose Game 7 of their series with Denver.

McCollum joked about the Clippers needing to join them in Cabo because they were going on vacation early.

He commented on the team’s lack of desire, saying it looked like they wanted to leave.

Then McCollum ended with the final blow:

That was a reference to the Clippers voting to end the NBA season mid-playoffs.

Lillard then trolled Patrick Beverley by inviting him to join him in Cancun for making an early playoff exit.

That was a direct response to Beverley taking a jab at Lillard last month with this Instagram comment.

The Clippers talked their trash to the Blazers. Now it’s their turn to be the subject of jokes for choking. And Portland’s guards sure had a fun time rubbing it in.

