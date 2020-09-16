Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum clown Clippers on Twitter after series loss

The Los Angeles Clippers went out with a whimper in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, and the Portland Trailblazers had a lot of fun mocking them.

Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum traded jokes on Twitter at the Clippers’ expense after watching them blow a 3-1 series lead and lose Game 7 of their series with Denver.

McCollum joked about the Clippers needing to join them in Cabo because they were going on vacation early.

Yoooo @Dame_Lillard you got an extra villa available in Cabo ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

He commented on the team’s lack of desire, saying it looked like they wanted to leave.

I wonder if they packed before the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Ballmer so hot — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

If they fly private they can get into Mexico for sure. Should probably get the big jet. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Then McCollum ended with the final blow:

My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

That was a reference to the Clippers voting to end the NBA season mid-playoffs.

Lillard then trolled Patrick Beverley by inviting him to join him in Cancun for making an early playoff exit.

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

That was a direct response to Beverley taking a jab at Lillard last month with this Instagram comment.

The Clippers talked their trash to the Blazers. Now it’s their turn to be the subject of jokes for choking. And Portland’s guards sure had a fun time rubbing it in.