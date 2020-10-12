 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 11, 2020

JR Smith wasted no time going shirtless when Lakers won championship

October 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

JR Smith shirtless

The Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday did what they do best: win championships.

And JR Smith did what JR Smith does best: take off his shirt.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their 17th championship. Smith won his second NBA championship and celebrated by going shirtless immediately.

Technically, Smith had his shirt off with 15 seconds left in the game!

Smith also won an NBA championship in 2016 as a teammate of LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went viral at the time for being shirtless at the team’s championship parade.

This year, Smith wasted no time going shirtless again.

Lakers fans, show everyone who runs LA with this great T-shirt. It makes a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus