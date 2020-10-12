JR Smith wasted no time going shirtless when Lakers won championship

The Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday did what they do best: win championships.

And JR Smith did what JR Smith does best: take off his shirt.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their 17th championship. Smith won his second NBA championship and celebrated by going shirtless immediately.

JR went shirtless quickkkk pic.twitter.com/ykFUM7T6hW — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) October 12, 2020

Technically, Smith had his shirt off with 15 seconds left in the game!

Game isn’t even over yet and JR Smith is shirtless pic.twitter.com/AcTcq7u6Hj — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 12, 2020

Smith also won an NBA championship in 2016 as a teammate of LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went viral at the time for being shirtless at the team’s championship parade.

This year, Smith wasted no time going shirtless again.

