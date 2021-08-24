JR Smith is sick of hearing Hennessy jokes

JR Smith is sick and tired of one of the Internet’s favorite jokes about him.

The former NBA swingman recently enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University with his sights set on earning a degree in liberal studies. Smith also has some cool plans to participate in athletics at the HBCU.

A student at the university saw Smith on campus this week and posted a video to TikTok with the caption, “He probably off the henny right now.”

Popular Instagram page House of Highlights reposted the video, which led to a scathing response from Smith.

“Ight that Henny s— really not funny tho can y’all try a different joke,” Smith wrote in a since-deleted comment. “Not really mad at the kid honestly they gone say whatever but [House of Highlights] the disrespect y’all post it’s truly enough.

“As a Black man in America y’all still can’t move on from the bulls— that people continue to put on your name!” continued Smith. “Not one positive post about going to school an trying to better myself! Y’all make it look so weak/corney to inspire my people to want to do better you consistently bring up an post bulls—.”

Smith supposedly being an enthusiast of Hennessy is a meme that has been circulating around social media for years. But the 35-year-old recently set the record straight, saying that he does not even like the cognac.

Hennessy jokes may have been funny when Smith was celebrating shirtless at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ championship parade back in 2016. But it has to be tiresome for Smith to still be dogged by them as he embarks on his next chapter in life.

