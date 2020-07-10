JR Smith says he was told to stop exposing bubble hotel complaints on Instagram

JR Smith says he was told to stop airing complaints about the hotel situation at the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Smith, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando, arrived at his Disney World hotel on Thursday. He began an Instagram Live streaming session where he took his followers on a tour of his room.

The 34-year-old guard complained about not having a blanket in his hotel room, and later complained that the blanket was too small. He complained about the snacks in the room, which included candy bars and chips, saying that wasn’t the type of food to give high-level athletes.

Of the entire bubble situation, he said “this s— a— but it’s hoop, though.”

Then he said “they mad at me … exposing too much” just before ending his stream.

Teams will be staying at one of three Disney World hotels for the duration of their time competing in the NBA’s resumed season. The Lakers are staying at the Gran Destino Tower, which is a new resort, but not up to the standards of Smith or another Lakers player.