Thursday, July 9, 2020

Rajon Rondo not too thrilled about his hotel accommodations in Orlando

July 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo does not seem too thrilled about his hotel accommodations in Orlando.

Rondo shared a photo on his Instagram Story on Thursday of his hotel room at Disney World in Orlando, where he is staying while competing in the NBA’s resumed season. He wrote on his photo “Motel 6 hun @nba”.

Rondo may have made a typo when spelling it “hun” instead of “huh”, but the comparison to Motel 6 seemed to be what he was doing.

Rondo is probably used to such upscale digs that even a nice hotel room at Disney World feels like Motel 6 to him.

Here’s the difference between Rondo’s room and an actual Motel 6 room in Orlando.

Rondo’s Lakers are staying at the new Gran Destino tower in Disney World, which actually looks pretty nice.

The hotel room may not be up to Rondo’s standards, but it’s far from poor living conditions. He’s not the only one who doesn’t seem too thrilled with things — another one of his teammates also has some thoughts on the bubble.

