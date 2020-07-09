Rajon Rondo not too thrilled about his hotel accommodations in Orlando

Rajon Rondo does not seem too thrilled about his hotel accommodations in Orlando.

Rondo shared a photo on his Instagram Story on Thursday of his hotel room at Disney World in Orlando, where he is staying while competing in the NBA’s resumed season. He wrote on his photo “Motel 6 hun @nba”.

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem pleased with his Orlando room. pic.twitter.com/hjwB2g0tk8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 9, 2020

Rondo may have made a typo when spelling it “hun” instead of “huh”, but the comparison to Motel 6 seemed to be what he was doing.

Rondo is probably used to such upscale digs that even a nice hotel room at Disney World feels like Motel 6 to him.

Here’s the difference between Rondo’s room and an actual Motel 6 room in Orlando.

What Rajon Rondo

thinks a Motel 6

looks like: Motel 6: pic.twitter.com/sb4yf9gpD0 — IyK (@immustarded) July 9, 2020

Rondo’s Lakers are staying at the new Gran Destino tower in Disney World, which actually looks pretty nice.

Here’s the new 15-story, 545-room “Motel 6” where Rajon Rondo is staying. I hope he’ll be ok. pic.twitter.com/BghCvLdnaP — Jill (@JillAllison71) July 9, 2020

this would appear to be the motel 6 aka gran destino hotel that rondo is staying in pic.twitter.com/zYGsjzUZXd — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) July 9, 2020

The hotel room may not be up to Rondo’s standards, but it’s far from poor living conditions. He’s not the only one who doesn’t seem too thrilled with things — another one of his teammates also has some thoughts on the bubble.