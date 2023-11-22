Jrue Holiday wishes Bucks had done 1 thing differently when trading him

Jrue Holiday has no hard feelings regarding the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to include him in the Damian Lillard trade, but he does wish they had handled one thing differently.

Holiday, now with the Boston Celtics, admitted Wednesday that he would have liked to receive a heads up from the Bucks when he became a trade candidate.

“I think that they got what they wanted, so I can’t be mad at that,” Holiday said when asked if he had any hard feelings toward the Bucks, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “A warning would’ve been cool. But other than that, I’m in the best place that I can be to compete against them, which is for the top team in the East and, hopefully, the top team in the league.”

The timing of the Lillard trade was about as bad as possible for Holiday. Based on his quotes from around that time, it is quite obvious that he had no warning that he might wind up being moved, with the Lillard trade largely coming out of nowhere. Of course, the Bucks might argue they had to keep things quiet as they negotiated.

Holiday has since landed with the Celtics, where he is averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.