Jrue Holiday traded to top Eastern Conference contender

October 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jrue Holiday driving against a defender

Feb 6, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The arms race in the Eastern Conference got even more interesting on Sunday, as veteran guard Jrue Holiday has been traded to the Boston Celtics.

Boston has acquired Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round picks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the trade.

Wojnarowski adds that the Celtics are “eager” to work out a long-term extension with Holiday, who is in the final year of his contract.

Holiday landed in Portland earlier this week as part of the three-team blockbuster trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics were one of several teams that pursued Holiday.

Holiday, 33, is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He also provides plenty of scoring and averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists per game last year. His impact goes beyond the court as he is a very beloved team figure who has won three NBA Teammate of the Year Awards.

It is hardly a surprise that the Celtics were willing to outspend other teams for Holiday. The Bucks quickly surpassed Boston as the favorite in the East after they acquired Lillard, but the Holiday trade will help level the playing field again.

Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday
