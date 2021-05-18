Jrue Holiday has trash talk for Heat ahead of playoff series

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat don’t start their playoff series until Saturday, but things are already getting juicy between the two sides.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday had some trash talk for the Heat.

“I feel like talent-wise, we have a bit more of that,” said the veteran Holiday, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The Bucks certainly have a formidable roster headlined by reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Complementing Antetokounmpo is a stout crew of ex-All-Stars as well in Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez. But the Heat are not lacking in the talent department either led by stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Former All-NBA guard Goran Dragic, former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, and sharpshooters Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro also round out a very balanced rotation for Miami.

Many are looking forward to the rematch between these two teams after Miami upset Milwaukee with a gentleman’s sweep in last year’s playoffs. While Holiday is only in his first season with Milwaukee, he is diving headfirst into the growing Heat-Bucks rivalry.

Photo: TonyTheTiger/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 3.0