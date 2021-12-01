Julius Randle complains about treatment from referees

Julius Randle complained about the officials following his New York Knicks’ 112-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Randle was called for a technical foul in the final two minutes, giving Kevin Durant a technical free throw to make it 108-105. But that wasn’t his only issue.

Randle had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, but he only attempted two free throws in the game. He felt like he deserved to receive more foul calls.

Randle said after the game that he was told by the referees that he didn’t get more calls because he is big and strong and unaffected by the fouls.

Julius Randle said he was told by officials he's not getting calls because he's stronger than defenders and contact is not affecting him: "That's not how you're supposed to referee a game." — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 1, 2021

“I can’t be penalized for just being stronger than people, and that’s an answer I got today (from the refs),” Randle said after the game. “They said because certain contact doesn’t affect like it affects other players because I’m stronger, they missed the calls.”

Julius Randle said he got this explanation from a referee tonight for missed calls on fouls and it "pisses [him] off even more" "They said because certain contact doesn't affect me, like it affects other players because I'm stronger, they miss the calls" pic.twitter.com/uwgqHP0pBQ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 1, 2021

That’s unfortunate for Randle, and it confirms that officials can be reactionary. The same reason why Randle wasn’t getting calls is exactly why flopping works.

It’s not fair for Randle not to get the calls for that reason, so his frustration is completely understandable.

Photo: Nov 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports