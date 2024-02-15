Jusuf Nurkic goes after Draymond Green again in post to X

Jusuf Nurkic really wants to get the last word in on Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors star Green received an inadvertent elbow to the face from LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac during Wednesday’s nationally-televised game. In a scene reminiscent of play continuing around a fallen Carmelo Anthony during a Denver Nuggets-Oklahoma City Thunder game in 2010, Green remained down on the court for multiple possessions as the two teams went up and down the floor trading baskets.

Take a look at the video.

The Phoenix Suns big man Nurkic got a chortle out of the incident and threw shade at Green in a post to his X page. He shared a GIF from the TV show “Peaky Blinders” with the caption, “You’re getting soft, brother.”

Nurkic and Green are at odds again some two months after Green struck Nurkic in the head during a game (video here) and got himself suspended indefinitely. The two recently met for another matchup on Feb. 10, and sparks flew in that one too.

Tensions have escalated further in recent days with Green taking a shot at Nurkic on his podcast and Nurkic then returning fire. With the Warriors-Suns season series now complete, Nurkic is clearly now trying to win the war from behind the keyboard.