Draymond Green, Jusuf Nurkic get into new war of words over podcast comments

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic are going at it again for Round Three.

The Golden State Warriors star Green took aim at the Phoenix Suns center Nurkic on the latest episode of his self-titled podcast for “The Volume.” The two players had butted heads again during a game last Saturday (their first meeting since Green infamously struck Nurkic in the head in December and got himself suspended indefinitely).

Green and Nurkic exchanged on-court taunts during Saturday’s game, which the Warriors eventually won 113-112. After the contest, Nurkic threw shade at Green by telling reporters that he was taking back what he had previously said about Green deserving a second chance. You can listen to Nurkic’s full postgame comments here.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Green addressed those comments on his podcast. He referred to Nurkic as “the little guy” and said Nurkic was just “embarrassed” because he was “not good enough.”

Here is the full clip from Green’s podcast.

Nurkic responded Tuesday in a post to his X page, writing, “All good bad boy just don’t stay to long on podcast, gonna be late for a therapy session”. That was a reference to Green undergoing therapy as part of his return-to-play criteria before being reinstated from his indefinite suspension.

All good bad boy just don’t stay to long on podcast, gonna be late for therapy session.😂 — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) February 13, 2024

Green then got in the last word by using Nurkic’s X post to promote his podcast (calling Nurkic “the 300 pound softy that can’t finish games”).

Tap IN! Spoke in depth about the 300 pound softy that can’t finish games. Enjoy#TheNewMediahttps://t.co/D4l0qeEo5v https://t.co/OB5SGEqgPA — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 13, 2024

Green and Nurkic already had multiple heated battles in years past, including in 2019 when they met in the Western Conference Finals (with Nurkic still a member of the Portland Trail Blazers). Their feud has only intensified now that they are both playing in the same division this season, and many will be antcipating their next head-to-head matchup (though that will have to wait until at least the playoffs because the Warriors-Suns season series is now complete).