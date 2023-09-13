 Skip to main content
Kai Jones disses his own Hornets teammates on social media

September 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kai Jones in his Hornets uniform

Jul 5, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Kai Jones continues to exhibit some very strange behavior.

The Charlotte Hornets big man Jones raised more eyebrows this week by openly dissing multiple teammates of his on Instagram. Jones decided to reply to trolls on his posts who commented that he was a worse player than his fellow Hornets Nick Richards and Mark Williams.

Of Richards, Jones said, “I’m more assertive with the ball than him [and] I can read myself.” When it came to Williams, Jones wrote, “show me a video of Mark pulling up going left and hitting it. Anywhere man in college some where [sic] show one.”

Take a look at the screenshots of Jones’ comments.

Williams in particular seemed to be taken aback by Jones’ shade. In a post to his Instagram Story, Williams sent a screenshot of the famous meme of rapper 50 Cent saying, “What he say, ‘f–k me’ for?!”

NBA teammates publicly roast each other in good nature all the time (see: Butler, Jimmy). But these swipes from Jones seemed anything but good-natured, especially since Richards and Williams did nothing other than being name-dropped by trolls.

The context with Jones matters here as well. The 22-year-old ex-first-round pick had recently triggered concern with a troubling video on social media.

