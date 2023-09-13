Kai Jones disses his own Hornets teammates on social media

Kai Jones continues to exhibit some very strange behavior.

The Charlotte Hornets big man Jones raised more eyebrows this week by openly dissing multiple teammates of his on Instagram. Jones decided to reply to trolls on his posts who commented that he was a worse player than his fellow Hornets Nick Richards and Mark Williams.

Of Richards, Jones said, “I’m more assertive with the ball than him [and] I can read myself.” When it came to Williams, Jones wrote, “show me a video of Mark pulling up going left and hitting it. Anywhere man in college some where [sic] show one.”

Take a look at the screenshots of Jones’ comments.

Kai Jones is trashing his own teammates on Instagram 😬 pic.twitter.com/A11rpO3bgg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2023

Williams in particular seemed to be taken aback by Jones’ shade. In a post to his Instagram Story, Williams sent a screenshot of the famous meme of rapper 50 Cent saying, “What he say, ‘f–k me’ for?!”

Mark Williams response to Kai Jones 😭 pic.twitter.com/z6fGWMdLCM — 𝔻𝕖𝔹𝕒𝕝𝕝 (@WfromDeBall) September 13, 2023

NBA teammates publicly roast each other in good nature all the time (see: Butler, Jimmy). But these swipes from Jones seemed anything but good-natured, especially since Richards and Williams did nothing other than being name-dropped by trolls.

The context with Jones matters here as well. The 22-year-old ex-first-round pick had recently triggered concern with a troubling video on social media.