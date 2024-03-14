Kai Jones returning to NBA with Eastern Conference playoff team

After nearly having to sit out the entire 2023-24 season, Kai Jones is back in the NBA.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign the former Charlotte Hornets big man Jones. It will be a 10-day contract for Jones as the 36-29 76ers enter the latter stages of the regular season.

Jones, 23, is a high-leaper at 6-foot-11 who has averaged 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in under ten minutes per game thus far in his NBA career. He was a first-round pick by the Hornets in 2021 (No. 19 overall) but was released before the season after exhibiting some bizarre behavior on social media.

Jones was acting erratically in a video that he aired on Instagram Live in September (watch here) and then followed that up with an even stranger video where he danced around while wearing an unusual outfit.

After being waived by Charlotte in October, Jones has reportedly spent time working on himself both on and off the court. He recently suited up for his native Bahamas at the FIBA AmeriCup qualifying tournament in February.

For the 76ers, who are still missing reigning MVP center Joel Embiid due to an extended injury absence, they had been linked to Jones for several days now. Jones is now officially getting an oppportunity in Philly and will join their center rotation along with Paul Reed, Mo Bamba, and KJ Martin.