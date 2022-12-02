 Skip to main content
Kanye West makes wild accusation about Chris Paul

December 1, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Chris Paul in a Suns jersey

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the New Orleans Pelicans during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kanye West is once again making negative headlines this week, and now his latest target is Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

The disgraced rapper West made more troubling comments during a recent interview on “InfoWars” with Alex Jones, expressing praise for Adolf Hitler. West’s comments sparked another round of backlash after his disturbing antisemitic remarks of weeks past already led to him being dropped by major sponsors like Adidas and Gap.

In response to the backlash, West took to Twitter and said that he wanted to “break one last window before we get outa [sic] here.” He tweeted a picture of the veteran guard Paul and wrote that “I caught this guy with Kim.” West appeared to be making the accusation that Paul had slept with his ex-wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Here is a screenshot of West’s tweet.

The 12-time All-Star Paul is in his 18th NBA season. He has been limited to just ten games for the Suns this year due to an ongoing heel issue.

West’s accusation should obviously be taken with a major grain of salt since he has long been known for outlandish (often untrue) statements. But Paul, who has been married for over a decade and has two children, will be deeply concerned to find himself facing such a claim. One of Paul’s star teammates on the Suns has also been romantically involved with the Kardashian clan.

Chris PaulKanye West
