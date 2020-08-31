Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner dating but not serious?

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has been spotted out publicly with Kendall Jenner multiple times in recent months, and it sounds like the two may be dating. The relationship is apparently not serious, however.

A source told Us Weekly on Sunday that Booker and Jenner are seeing each other but trying to keep things casual.

“Kendall and Devin are seeing each other, but aren’t serious and are just having fun with each other,” the insider told Us Weekly. “It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

Rumors of Booker and Jenner dating first popped up back in April, when they went on a road trip together in Arizona. They also went to a swanky restaurant in California together after the Suns were eliminated from the Orlando bubble.

Jenner has been linked to a number of NBA players, with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons being one of the most recent. She also dated Blake Griffin a while back, which got the big man roasted during a comedy special.

The Suns went 8-0 in Orlando, and Booker averaged 30.5 points per game. He played so well that Draymond Green drew a tampering fine from the NBA for talking about him.