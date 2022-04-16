Fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns, Ja Morant had funny viral moment at playoff game

As their sons battled it out on the court on Saturday, Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant offered a hilarious sideshow of their own.

The Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at FedEx Forum. As the Wolves placed the finishing touches on the upset win, the dads of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant linked up for a great viral moment. Right in front of the television cameras, Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant walked up to each other and traded friendly barbs before embracing.

Tee Morant could be heard saying, “I’d be smiling too if the refs made it an easy game.” He then went in front of the camera and said, “No smoke. We ain’t ducking no smoke. Memphis, Memphis, Memphis.”

The fathers of Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns had some friendly trash talk in the 4th quarter 😃pic.twitter.com/MMlxBXT5VO — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 16, 2022

The “no smoke” line was a callback to what Ja Morant said before the series.

"Ain't ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney." – Ja Morant The Grizzlies are -330 to beat the Timberwolves in the first round pic.twitter.com/dtw5msHP6D — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 15, 2022

The Memphis-Minnesota Round 1 showdown, pitting two of the NBA’s most exciting young teams against one another, should continue to be extremely entertaining from here. The dads of Towns and Morant, the two superstars on each side, figure to enhance the viewing experience as well, especially since they obviously have plenty of personality.