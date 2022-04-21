Fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant are strengthening relationship

Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant are on-court rivals in their playoff series, but that is not stopping their dads from getting closer.

The NBA decided to take advantage of the publicity that came with a funny exchange between Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant during Game 1 of the playoff series between Memphis and Minnesota. The league hooked the pair up with courtside seats for Thursday’s Game 3.

Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant are sitting next to one another courtside for Game 3. Towns said the NBA hooked it up. “I can’t afford the seats he gets,” Towns said, pointing at Tee Morant. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 21, 2022

These two became a bit of an attraction earlier in the series. The league is probably hoping to capitalize on some more good-natured trash talk in Game 3 considering the viral reaction the previous interactions got.

Tensions will be high, however. Game 3 is a huge swing game for both the Grizzlies and Timberwolves with the series tied at one game a piece. If it’s close late, the trash talk might be a little bit more real.