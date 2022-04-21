 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 21, 2022

Fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant are strengthening relationship

April 21, 2022
by Grey Papke

Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant talking

Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant are on-court rivals in their playoff series, but that is not stopping their dads from getting closer.

The NBA decided to take advantage of the publicity that came with a funny exchange between Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant during Game 1 of the playoff series between Memphis and Minnesota. The league hooked the pair up with courtside seats for Thursday’s Game 3.

These two became a bit of an attraction earlier in the series. The league is probably hoping to capitalize on some more good-natured trash talk in Game 3 considering the viral reaction the previous interactions got.

Tensions will be high, however. Game 3 is a huge swing game for both the Grizzlies and Timberwolves with the series tied at one game a piece. If it’s close late, the trash talk might be a little bit more real.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus