Karl-Anthony Towns had funny way of learning about Rudy Gobert trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ addition of Rudy Gobert is one of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason. Despite that, Karl-Anthony Towns had a pretty strange way of finding out about it.

Towns revealed in an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today” that he was in London working out when news of the trade broke, and his phone was off at first. When he returned to his hotel room, his girlfriend Jordyn Woods apparently surprised him with the news.

Karl-Anthony Towns thought that the Timberwolves had traded for Rudy Gay 😂 pic.twitter.com/CJsjS5Q03E — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 22, 2022

“My girl was like, ‘Did you hear the news?’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?'” Towns recalled. “She said, ‘Rudy! You guys got Rudy.’ I didn’t know what she was talking about. I was completely confused. I was like, ‘Oh, we signed Rudy Gay.’ I didn’t know what was going on.”

For what it’s worth, Gay actually is a member of the Utah Jazz, as was Gobert. He is under contract for at least one more season, though, so the Timberwolves could not just go out and get him.

Obviously, Towns was quickly corrected, and he said he was excited when he learned what was really going on. Obviously, he was not really kept in the loop on trade talks, and the move came as a big surprise to him.

Maybe Towns should have seen this coming, as reports indicated that the Timberwolves were interested in getting another center to play with Towns. Still, the move blindsided the NBA world, and Towns was clearly no exception.