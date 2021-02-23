Karl-Anthony Towns still committed to Timberwolves despite turmoil

Despite his team seemingly crumbling around him, Karl-Anthony Towns is holding the line.

After a loss to the New York Knicks over the weekend, the Minnesota Timberwolves star reaffirmed his long-term commitment to the team.

“If you want to build a legacy, we gotta win. I want to build my legacy here,” said Towns, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “I want to win with the Wolves. I’m gonna do everything I possibly can to step-by-step, brick-by-brick build something, a culture here that’s gonna stand for a long time.”

The Wolves are now an NBA-worst 7-24. They just fired head coach Ryan Saunders and replaced him with Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch. Former All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell is also out multiple weeks with a knee injury, so the bumpiest part of the ride may still be to come.

Towns is the longest-tenured Wolves player and the undisputed pillar of the franchise. He is also under contract through 2024. Not a lot is going right for the team at the moment. But the continued faith of their franchise player, who is himself enduring a lot right now, is a good consolation.