Karl-Anthony Towns admits to mental struggles due to COVID issues

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is back after his bout with COVID-19, but the virus is still having an impact on him mentally.

Shortly before tipoff of the Timberwolves’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, the Hornets scratched P.J. Washington due to health and safety protocols. The scratch came when the Timberwolves were warming up, and Towns admitted that he was left shaken by it.

KAT says he was "mentally not there" in first half and was "spooked" by COVID situation in Charlotte — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 13, 2021

Context: Wolves were warming up when they found out Charlotte had a late scratch with PJ Washington because of COVID. Towns said he was worried for his teammates. Didn't want them to go through what he went through. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 13, 2021

KAT: "I immediately was triggered by it. It just brought up so many things I've been through … I said 'Ryan should we play this?'" — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 13, 2021

Towns added that a halftime talk with his father helped calm him down.

KAT says he talked to his father at halftime. Big Karl "calmed me down and gave me some advice." He felt better in the second half. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 13, 2021

Towns’ reaction is understandable when you consider what the virus has done to his loved ones in the last year. In addition, Friday’s game was only the second one back for Towns after his own bout with COVID-19.

The star center was able to recover enough mentally to post 25 points and eight rebounds in a 120-114 loss.

The last year has been life-changing for Towns, often in a negative way. It’s easy to see how he can lose focus on basketball at times given all the external circumstances going on around him.