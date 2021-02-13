 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 12, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns admits to mental struggles due to COVID issues

February 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is back after his bout with COVID-19, but the virus is still having an impact on him mentally.

Shortly before tipoff of the Timberwolves’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, the Hornets scratched P.J. Washington due to health and safety protocols. The scratch came when the Timberwolves were warming up, and Towns admitted that he was left shaken by it.

Towns added that a halftime talk with his father helped calm him down.

Towns’ reaction is understandable when you consider what the virus has done to his loved ones in the last year. In addition, Friday’s game was only the second one back for Towns after his own bout with COVID-19.

The star center was able to recover enough mentally to post 25 points and eight rebounds in a 120-114 loss.

The last year has been life-changing for Towns, often in a negative way. It’s easy to see how he can lose focus on basketball at times given all the external circumstances going on around him.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus