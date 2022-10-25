Karl-Anthony Towns unhappy with Anthony Edwards over his diet

Anthony Edwards eats very much like a 21-year-old, and one of his co-stars is not at all pleased with it.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns called out his teammate Edwards over Edwards’ poor diet. It was no joking matter for Towns either.

“Maybe I can do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body,” said Towns. “Diet and everything.

“I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talk about Popeyes and all that s–t,” Towns added about Edwards. “That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes.”

Towns is referring to the hilarious viral video from last year where Edwards showed up to his postgame press conference with Popeyes chicken.

But there is nothing hilarious right now about Minnesota’s shoddy start to the season. Despite going all-in with the Rudy Gobert trade, the Wolves are just 2-2 on the year with Edwards already posting separate 4-for-17 and 3-for-15 shooting duds.

The writing was on the wall even before the season when Edwards was listed at a surprisingly high weight. It now turns out that his weight gain may not have all been due to muscle.