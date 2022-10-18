Anthony Edwards listed at surprising weight to start new NBA season

Anthony Edwards is entering his third NBA season as an absolute unit.

Minnesota Timberwolves writer Dane Moore shared on Tuesday that the former No. 1 overall pick Edwards is listed at 239 pounds to start the 2022-23 campaign. Moore notes that Edwards, who is 6-foot-4, is now heavier than 6-foot-11 teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, who is listed right now at 238 pounds.

Edwards, who averaged 21.3 points per game for Minnesota last season, was previously listed at 225 pounds. Making the jump to nearly 240 pounds is pretty significant for a player who only has the height of a guard. Granted, it makes sense in the context of the hype that Edwards had been generating in workouts this offseason.

Still just 21 years old, Edwards heads into the new season with a lot to prove. All workout hype aside, Edwards’ reputation has taken a major hit in recent weeks because of his own doing.