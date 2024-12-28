Kawhi Leonard’s target return date revealed

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to start the new year on the right foot amid the latest news on Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard has missed the Clippers’ first 30 games due to lingering inflammation in his right knee. The six-time All-Star has been practicing since Dec. 10 but the Clippers had previously remained cryptic on his potential return date.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Law Murray reported that the Clippers finally have a projected return date for Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP is reportedly targeting a Jan. 4 season debut against the Atlanta Hawks at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif.

There are reportedly still “a lot of developments that could take place” that could potentially push Leonard’s debut further. But the Clippers’ game against the Hawks does appear to be the most feasible date during the team’s early-year stretch. The home contest is sandwiched between five road games from Dec. 31 to Jan. 8.

It’s hard to imagine Leonard making his return anywhere else but Intuit Dome. The Clippers unveiled their new billion-dollar arena earlier this year. Leonard was meant to be the biggest face on the marquee before injuries derailed his first two months of the season.

Through 30 games, the Clippers have managed to survive without Leonard. They’ve gone 17-13 and remain within striking distance of a top-six spot in the crowded Western Conference. The team’s success sans its star player may have enabled the team to take its time with Leonard’s recovery.

Last season, Leonard played 68 regular season games — his highest total since the 2016-17 campaign.