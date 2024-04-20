Kawhi Leonard’s status is trending 1 way for playoff opener

The latest update from the Los Angeles Clippers certainly suggests Kawhi Leonard’s status is certainly in doubt for Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Leonard has yet to practice with contact due to right knee inflammation, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Saturday. The latest update certainly suggests Leonard is trending toward being out for Sunday’s Game 1 against Dallas.

Increasing doubt about Kawhi Leonard’s availability for start of Clippers’ playoff series vs. Mavericks on Sunday. https://t.co/6YUC2kSvFn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2024

Leonard has not played since March 31 due to the knee issue. The Clippers had held out hope that he might be ready to go for Game 1, but that looks like a longshot at this point.

This is hardly the first time Leonard has dealt with right knee problems, though this appears to be stubborn swelling as opposed to anything serious. Still, it is a concerning sign this close to the playoffs that the Clippers cannot seem to figure out how to get the swelling down.

If there is any good news for the Clippers, it is that one media figure that predicted Leonard would miss Game 1 was more optimistic about the Clipper forward’s Game 2 status.