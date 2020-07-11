Kawhi Leonard joins Clippers in Orlando after delay

Kawhi Leonard has joined his Los Angeles Clippers in Orlando for the NBA’s resumed season, but he is currently going through a quarantine period.

The Clippers traveled to Orlando on Wednesday to begin their quarantine period before being cleared to live the bubble life created in Disney World. Leonard was not part of that trip due to a family matter, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers shared on Saturday that Leonard is now with the team.

Doc Rivers said Kawhi Leonard is with Clippers in Orlando and now is in the protocol. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 11, 2020

In addition to Leonard, JaMychal Green traveled separately due to a family matter and reportedly is set to join the Clippers on Sunday.

The Clippers enter the resumed season with a 44-20 record, which has them second in the West. They are expected to be among the contenders for the championship. Leonard was last year’s NBA Finals MVP with Toronto and is looking to win a championship with a third NBA team.