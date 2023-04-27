Clippers reveal long-term prognosis for Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers did not have Kawhi Leonard for the bulk of their series against the Phoenix Suns, but they do not appear to have any concerns about the long-term prognosis of his injured knee.

Leonard missed all but the first two games of the Clippers’ Western Conference First Round series against Phoenix due to a torn meniscus in his right knee, the same knee where he tore his ACL two years ago. On Thursday, Clippers president Lawrence Frank said there was no further structural damage to the ACL, and the team fully expects him to be ready for the start of next season.

Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard: "Regardless of the treatment, Kawhi Leonard will be ready for next year. The ACL is firmly intact, which is great." — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 27, 2023

Leonard’s health has been a huge issue for the Clippers. The ACL injury cost him all of 2021-22, and he was limited to 52 games this season as the Clippers were very careful not to overwork him. He got hurt in the playoffs anyway, though there is not a ton they could have done about that.

Leonard’s repeated knee issues have led to calls from one prominent personality for him to retire. That clearly won’t be happening, and the Clippers look poised to try to run it back with the same core again next season.