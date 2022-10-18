Kawhi Leonard’s new magazine cover contains hilarious detail

It is safe to say that Kawhi Leonard, The Fun Guy, is officially back.

The LA Clippers forward appeared on the cover of SLAM Magazine’s new Nov. 2022 edition along with fellow co-star Paul George. Check it out.

Coming to NBA arenas this fall, the return of the League’s most terrifying two-way players. Kawhi and PG cover SLAM 240. https://t.co/aTFojIRsVL pic.twitter.com/NnTVfLdhve — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 17, 2022

Some hawk-eyed fans noticed a hilarious detail about the cover — namely, that Leonard peeled the Nike logo off his Clippers uniform for the shoot.

KAWHI ARRANCÓ EL LOGO DE NIKE OTRA VEZ SÍ pic.twitter.com/cId4192PaT — husslev 🕊 (@husslev) October 17, 2022

You can’t really blame Leonard here, as he is one of New Balance’s most prominent athletes. Furthermore, Leonard used to be signed to Nike, but they had a pretty messy split. Leonard once even filed a copyright lawsuit against Nike (which he ultimately lost) over their use of his “Klaw” logo.

The former Finals MVP Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season as he recovered from his ACL injury but is now ready to return for the Clippers. With it being nearly a year-and-a-half since we last saw Leonard play, it is good to know that his hatred for Nike still burns as fervently as ever.