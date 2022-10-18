 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 17, 2022

Kawhi Leonard’s new magazine cover contains hilarious detail

October 17, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kawhi Leonard in a warmup shirt

Jun 8, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

It is safe to say that Kawhi Leonard, The Fun Guy, is officially back.

The LA Clippers forward appeared on the cover of SLAM Magazine’s new Nov. 2022 edition along with fellow co-star Paul George. Check it out.

Some hawk-eyed fans noticed a hilarious detail about the cover — namely, that Leonard peeled the Nike logo off his Clippers uniform for the shoot.

You can’t really blame Leonard here, as he is one of New Balance’s most prominent athletes. Furthermore, Leonard used to be signed to Nike, but they had a pretty messy split. Leonard once even filed a copyright lawsuit against Nike (which he ultimately lost) over their use of his “Klaw” logo.

The former Finals MVP Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season as he recovered from his ACL injury but is now ready to return for the Clippers. With it being nearly a year-and-a-half since we last saw Leonard play, it is good to know that his hatred for Nike still burns as fervently as ever.

Article Tags

Kawhi LeonardNike
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus