Report: Kawhi Leonard out for Western Conference finals

We finally have some clarity regarding Kawhi Leonard’s injury status.

Leonard has not played since Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between his Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. The Clippers won the series to advance to the conference finals, where they are facing the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard has been ruled out on a game-by-game basis due to his knee injury. No projections regarding his long-term status have been given.

However, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that Leonard will not play in the conference finals against the Suns.

Haynes adds that Leonard is “doing better” and that the Clippers forward is not ruling out a return if the team advances to the NBA Finals.

The Clippers won the final two games of their series with the Jazz to advance to the conference finals. They won Game 5 to avoid elimination but still trail Phoenix 3-2.