Thursday, June 17, 2021

This Kawhi Leonard playoff story is legendary

June 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kawhi Leonard is such a quiet person that insights into his personality are illuminating and fascinating. The guy doesn’t talk much, but when he does, he makes it count. Apparently that was the case in 2019.

Leonard helped lead his Toronto Raptors to the NBA championship as they improbably took down the Golden State Warriors. Even more improbable was their comeback win in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors fell behind 2-0 in the series before coming back to win four in a row.

After Toronto fell behind 2-0, Kawhi made a specific demand. According to former Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy, the Raptors were preparing to talk about making defensive adjustments. Leonard told them the adjustment would be him guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo, and then Leonard walked out of the room.

Here is Handy telling the story on “All the Smoke.”

That is a tremendous story.

When he wants to be, Leonard is a stone-cold killer. His focus, his ice-cold demeanor, his business approach. The guy gets it done. Now the Clippers need him to live back up to that level of greatness he achieved in 2019.

If you enjoyed that, you will probably also appreciate this Kawhi Leonard story.

