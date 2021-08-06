 Skip to main content
Friday, August 6, 2021

Report: Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with Clippers

August 6, 2021
by Darryn Albert

The LA Clippers will officially have their fun guy back.

Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reports Friday that Kawhi Leonard has decided to re-sign with the Clippers. Terms of the deal are still being finalized.

Leonard, who just turned 30, had declined his $36 million player option for next year. That led to some speculation that the two-time Finals MVP might considering leaving the Clippers. Still, Leonard, a Southern California native, had largely been expected to stay put.

Coming off ACL surgery, Leonard may not play at all in the 2021-22 season. But the Clippers just brought back both Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson as well. Meanwhile, Leonard’s co-star Paul George is signed through at least 2024. That puts the Clippers in a strong position to continue competing for the indefinite future.

