Report: Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with Clippers

The LA Clippers will officially have their fun guy back.

Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reports Friday that Kawhi Leonard has decided to re-sign with the Clippers. Terms of the deal are still being finalized.

Leonard, who just turned 30, had declined his $36 million player option for next year. That led to some speculation that the two-time Finals MVP might considering leaving the Clippers. Still, Leonard, a Southern California native, had largely been expected to stay put.

Coming off ACL surgery, Leonard may not play at all in the 2021-22 season. But the Clippers just brought back both Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson as well. Meanwhile, Leonard’s co-star Paul George is signed through at least 2024. That puts the Clippers in a strong position to continue competing for the indefinite future.