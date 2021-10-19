Kawhi Leonard could return before playoffs?

Though uncertainty continues to loom over Kawhi Leonard’s ACL injury recovery, the LA Clippers may have plenty of reason to be optimistic.

FS1’s Skip Bayless reported on Tuesday that Leonard has “a really good chance” of being ready by March. That timetable would have the former Finals MVP back on the court before the start of the playoffs in mid-April.

One can debate the merits of Bayless as a source. But he actually seems to be pretty well-connected with Leonard’s camp. Last postseason, Bayless broke the news that Leonard’s injury was significant and would sideline him for the rest of the playoffs, despite the Clippers remaining mum on the topic.

The 30-year-old Leonard said publicly that he re-signed with the Clippers on a four-year contract instead of a 1+1 this summer in part to leave open the possibility of a return this season. The team has also gotten some other good signs with Leonard’s recovery in recent weeks.

That said, Leonard is a guy who has historically taken his time in recovering from injury. But this is undoubtedly good news for the Clippers, who may just have to hold on long enough to earn a low playoff seed in the West before Leonard returns.

Video via NBA Reddit

Photo: Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports