Kawhi Leonard shares thoughts on potential free agency

Kawhi Leonard was one of the most highly recruited free agents of the modern NBA era before he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers last year. Is it possible he could do it all over again next summer?

Leonard signed a two-plus-one contract with the Clippers, which means he has a player option for the 2021-22 season. When asked on Monday about potentially becoming a free agent again, Leonard was noncommittal on remaining with L.A.

“Not saying I’m going anywhere else or staying here but I’m just focused on the season.,” Leonard said, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “Obviously, if I’m healthy, the best decision is to decline the player option but that doesn’t mean I’m leaving or staying … We’ll talk about that when time is right.”

Paul George’s contract was initially scheduled to expire at the same time as Leonard’s, but George recently signed a massive extension with the Clippers. Leonard is obviously not planning to do the same.

Given the way things ended for the Clippers last season, it would not be a surprise if Leonard wants to see how things play out before making a decision. He’ll be playing for a new head coach in Tyronn Lue, and there was some troubling talk about chemistry issues with the Clippers recently. If that situation doesn’t improve, Leonard may want to explore other options.