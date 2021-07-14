 Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard undergoes surgery for ACL injury

July 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has undergone surgery for his ACL injury.

Leonard last played in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between his Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. His Clippers were able to win that series but lost in the conference finals to the Phoenix Suns without him.

No details were ever given on the extent of Leonard’s ACL injury. All we knew was that the Clippers were only giving game-by-game announcements with him. But on Tuesday, the team shared that Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. They also said there was no timetable for his return.

It feels just like yesterday that Leonard won the championship with the Toronto Raptors and was the biggest free agent prize. The Clippers were able to sign him to a 2-year deal with an option. That deal has expired, meaning Leonard already has the option to leave the team.

Two teams have been mentioned as possible landing spots if Leonard opts out. But it’s quite possible that he decides to run it back with the Clippers, considering how far they were able to get even without him.

The 30-year-old forward averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season. His option next season is for $36 million.

