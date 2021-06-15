 Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard goes viral for incredible poster dunk on Derrick Favors

June 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kawhi Leonard Derrick FAvors dunk

Kawhi Leonard went viral on Monday night for his incredible poster dunk on Derrick Favors.

Leonard was looking to help his Los Angeles Clippers even their Western Conference semifinals series against the Utah Jazz at 2. Late in the second quarter of Game 4, Leonard drove to the basket, jammed on Favors, and gave him a stare for good measure.

That was powerful.

The Clippers also shared a great photo of the dunk on Twitter:

