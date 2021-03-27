Kelly Oubre unwilling to come off bench when Klay Thompson returns?

Kelly Oubre may be putting the Golden State Warriors in a bit of a bind as they plan for their longer-term future.

The Warriors swingman received a question on Friday if he would be OK with coming off the bench for the team next season.

“I can offer a lot more than coming off the bench,” replied Oubre, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Oubre, who has started in all 43 of his appearances for the Warriors this season, is on an expiring contract. All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson will be returning from injury next season, so any unwillingness on Oubre’s part to come off the bench will certainly complicate matters in Golden State.

Andrew Wiggins is also signed through 2023. Thompson does not see himself settling for a reduced role either. That means that something will have to give if Oubre wants to stay with the Warriors beyond this season.