Kelsey Plum, Darren Waller get married

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum have tied the knot.

Plum shared photos on her Instagram page Saturday from her wedding with Waller. The first photo shows the two facing each other before being pronounced man and wife. Other photos showed them walking down the aisle after the ceremony, and a few kissing.

You can see the photos below.

The two were married in Las Vegas, which is the city in which both play professional sports.

Plum is a guard for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, while Waller is a tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The two have somewhat quietly dated, but now they have publicly disclosed that they are married.

Plum was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft after becoming the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history during her career at Washington. Waller has played for the Raiders for five seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.