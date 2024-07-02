4-time NBA All-Star announces his retirement

A former NBA All-Star and NCAA Tournament hero has announced he is calling it a career.

Kemba Walker issued a statement on social media Tuesday announcing that he has retired from professional basketball. The 34-year-old called his playing career “a dream” and said he “still can’t believe the things I achieved.”

Walker spoke more about his decision to retire during an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

“I thank God for blessing me and my family with the opportunity to play basketball." Kemba Walker announces his retirement in an exclusive convo with Melo and Mero on 7PM in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/VzOy2CvtqQ — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) July 2, 2024

Walker last played for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 season. He spent a year overseas this past season playing for EuroLeague club AS Monaco.

The Charlotte Bobcats, who later became the Charlotte Hornets, drafted Walker with the No. 9 overall pick in 2011. Walker improved significantly over his first several NBA seasons and was named an All-Star four straight years from 2017-2020. The latter two appearances came after he joined the Boston Celtics on a four-year, $141 million deal via a sign-and-trade.

Walker also spent a brief period with the New York Knicks in 2021-22.

While he had an excellent NBA career, Walker is perhaps best known for his heroics at UConn. He carried the Huskies to 11 consecutive wins en route to a Big East championship and national title in 2011.