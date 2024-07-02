 Skip to main content
4-time NBA All-Star announces his retirement

July 2, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
NBA court logo

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A former NBA All-Star and NCAA Tournament hero has announced he is calling it a career.

Kemba Walker issued a statement on social media Tuesday announcing that he has retired from professional basketball. The 34-year-old called his playing career “a dream” and said he “still can’t believe the things I achieved.”

Walker spoke more about his decision to retire during an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

Walker last played for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 season. He spent a year overseas this past season playing for EuroLeague club AS Monaco.

The Charlotte Bobcats, who later became the Charlotte Hornets, drafted Walker with the No. 9 overall pick in 2011. Walker improved significantly over his first several NBA seasons and was named an All-Star four straight years from 2017-2020. The latter two appearances came after he joined the Boston Celtics on a four-year, $141 million deal via a sign-and-trade.

Walker also spent a brief period with the New York Knicks in 2021-22.

While he had an excellent NBA career, Walker is perhaps best known for his heroics at UConn. He carried the Huskies to 11 consecutive wins en route to a Big East championship and national title in 2011.

