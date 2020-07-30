Kemba Walker calls his minutes limit ‘frustrating’

The Boston Celtics are working hard to manage Kemba Walker’s health in the Orlando bubble, but the All-Star guard is not having an easy time with the imposed restrictions.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Walker discussed his minutes limit, which the Celtics are implementing to safeguard his troublesome left knee.

“It’s frustrating,” said Walker, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “This is the first time in my career I’ve ever had to go through this, so it’s tough. But I’ll get there. I know what it’s about … I’m working every single day to get myself prepared to play big minutes in the future.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens added that Walker’s limit of 14 to 20 minutes per game is set in stone. The 30-year-old sat out two of the team’s scrimmages and played just nine minutes in the third one.

Walker had missed 14 games already this season due to the knee but still managed to post 21.2 points a contest. The Celtics sound confident about their chances of contention now that they are closer to full health, and continuing to manage Walker’s workload will be a part of their strategy.