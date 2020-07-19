Enes Kanter says NBA should be ‘scared’ of healthy Celtics

The Boston Celtics had their share of injury issues before the NBA’s shutdown, but the time off has given them time to get healthy. Enes Kanter thinks that should alarm the rest of the NBA.

Kanter said Sunday that league should be “scared” of the Celtics now that the bulk of their health issues are behind them.

Enes Kanter: “Before quarantine, they were calling us Hospitalized Celtics. The NBA should be scared, because everybody is healthy now." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 19, 2020

Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and Kemba Walker were among the Celtics coping with injuries back in March. Brown and Hayward are good to go, though there are indications that Walker still isn’t where the Celtics want him to be despite Kanter’s comments.

The Celtics sit third in the Eastern Conference as the NBA prepares to resume play. They had been 6-6 in the last 12 games before the shutdown, so maybe the rest and health will be a huge help.